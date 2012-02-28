UPDATE 2-Mexico Supreme Court strengthens telecoms regulator

* Decision further centers regulatory power
* Ruling in line with recent OECD recommendation
* Could be a blow for Axtel
By Patrick Rucker
Feb 27 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on
Monday that telecommunications regulator Cofetel has sole
authority to set rates that phone companies charge one another
to connect to their networks, in a reform long-sought by
advocates of streamlined regulation.
The ruling, which takes review power away from the
Communications Ministry, could be a blow for home phone company
Axtel, which may now be forced to pay Carlos
Slim's cellphone giant America Movil and other rivals
a big sum for past interconnections.
Mexico phone companies have for years been able to delay
regulatory decisions by playing the Ministry of Communications
and Transportation (SCT) against Cofetel, the country's telecom
regulator.
The Supreme Court decision brings additional legal
certainty, said Michel Hernandez of telecom think-tank
Observatel.
"Today's ruling strengthens Cofetel in that it rules out any
possibility that interconnection rate decisions could be
reviewed by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation
(SCT)," he said.
Axtel has for years been paying interconnection rates set by
the SCT that were lower than those favored by Cofetel.
An Axtel official said in a statement that Cofetel will now
have to review the interconnection tariffs, but the decision has
no immediate economic impact and the company trusts that it will
benefit from an overall, downward trend on interconnection fees.
OECD REPORT
Monday's decision to consolidate some powers at Cofetel also
satisfies one of the reforms that the Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development put forward late last month.
The OECD report from late January said Mexico should
separate policy-setting power, resting with SCT, and regulatory
authority, residing with Cofetel.
"Measures need to be put in place to eliminate the so-called
"double window"," read the report. The report also suggested
giving Cofetel more power to issue tough fines.
Last spring, the court decided that telecom companies could
no longer ignore Cofetel decisions while they fought them in
court and that such rules would come into force right away.
The OECD report concluded that Mexican consumers paid $13.4
billion a year too much for telecom services between 2005 and
2009.