Mexico telecom reform to fix concentration limits

MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico's proposed telecom reform will declare companies with 50 percent market share and above dominant in their market, said deputy communications minister Jose Peralta.

Regulators will have new powers to impose sanctions on companies that are dominant under the proposed reforms announced on Monday.

