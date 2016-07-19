Mexico telecoms watchdog sets price rules for Telmex up to 2018

MEXICO CITY, July 19 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it had set price rules for 2015-2018 for fixed-line telephone firms Telmex and Telnor, part of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) is overseeing additional scrutiny of America Movil under the law to help lower prices in a market in which it controls about 70 percent of mobile subscriptions, and some 60 percent in fixed lines. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)