2016年 11月 5日

Mexico says one bid in wholesale mobile network tender not solvent

MEXICO CITY Nov 4 Mexico's government on Friday said one of the consortia competing in a tender to build and run a national wholesale mobile network has made a bit that is not solvent.

An official at the Ministry of Communications and Transport said in a news conference the group made up of Rivada Networks and Spectrum Frontier did not present the required bid bond.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)

