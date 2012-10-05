Mexico's Pena Nieto wants new telecoms ministry- sources

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexico's President-elect
Enrique Pena Nieto wants to shake up government and create a new
telecoms ministry at a time when tycoon Carlos Slim and his main
rivals are locked in bitter tussles.
Pena Nieto, who will bring his Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI) back to power after 12 years on the sidelines, will
unveil an initiative to change Mexico's law of federal public
administration next week, congressional sources said on Friday.
He wants to split the existing communications and transport
ministry into two, said a PRI congressman who asked not to be
named.
Infrastructure like ports, roads and dams would be handled
by one ministry, while telecoms would handle complex issues like
spectrum auctions, the source said.
Mexico has struggled for years to boost competition in its
broadcasting and phone industries. Those markets are defined by
a handful of barons who have been battling to enter each other's
strongholds.
Bitter fights over who is entitled to buy wireless capacity,
how much they pay for it and the uses they make of it have
erupted in recent years, hampering more aggressive telecom
sector growth amid legal maneuvering.
Back in March, then-campaign chief Luis Videgaray told
Reuters that a Pena Nieto government would create special
tribunals to handle competition disputes, including those in the
telecoms sector.
One key doubt hanging over the industry is how and when the
government will repossess a valuable chunk of broadcast spectrum
held by private firms.
While President Felipe Calderon's government has said it
will recover the spectrum by December, when Pena Nieto takes
over, some in the industry say there is not enough time to
complete the process and fear a spill-over into the next
administration could plunge the issue into limbo.
Slim, the world's richest man, controls Mexico's fixed-line
and wireless markets, while rivals Emilio Azcarraga, head of
broadcaster Televisa, and Ricardo Salinas, owner of TV Azteca,
hold a duopoly in the television market.
Mexico's economy has for decades been hampered by monopolies
and inefficiencies, posing a challenge for Pena Nieto as he bids
to lift economic growth, which has averaged 2.6 percent annually
over the last two decades.
Another lawmaker consulted by Reuters said Pena Nieto will
submit his proposal to PRI members of the lower house on Monday,
in the hope it can be passed before he takes office.
Recent media reports have also suggested Pena Nieto would
seek to bring back the presidential ministry, which would
oversee the cabinet. Such a ministry existed between 1958 and
1976, when the PRI was in power.
Analysts have said a presidential ministry, which could be
led by strongman Videgaray, would grab a substantial chunk of
the annual budget and assume some of the finance ministry's
responsibilities.