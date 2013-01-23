Mexican agencies move closer to new telecom interconnection rules

MEXICO CITY Jan 23 Mexican regulators on
Wednesday moved closer to setting guidelines for the fees
telecom operators charge each other, a process that sprang from
the desire to curb the power of tycoon Carlos Slim in the phone
market.
Since 2011, telecom watchdog Cofetel has been trying to set
rules to give telecom operators fair access to all networks.
Earlier, some companies had complained that Slim's Telefonos de
Mexico, the biggest provider of fixed-line services, was
overcharging or denying access to its vast infrastructure.
The set of rules has been reviewed ever since by Cofetel and
Cofemer, an agency that oversees regulation issues in Mexico.
On Wednesday, Cofetel agreed to send back its last
observations on the so-called interconnection rules to Cofemer
for a final review.
Once Cofemer receives Cofetel's answer, it will have five
working days to issue the final document for publication in
Mexico's Official Gazette.
Cofetel said in a statement the process could be done by
early February.
The new set of rules will not be obligatory, meaning Telmex
and other operators could opt not to adopt them.
But sector analysts have said Telmex could gain points with
regulators by following the new rules if it wants to revive its
long-standing bid to win government approval to offer television
services in Mexico.