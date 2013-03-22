Shares in Mexico's America Movil rise in early trading

UPDATE 1-Online competitors take on global banks in securities research shake-up
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
MEXICO CITY, March 22 Shares in Carlos Slim's phone company America Movil rose by more than 1 percent in early trading on Friday after Mexico's lower house of Congress passed an ambitious plan to shake up the telecommunications industry.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
Shares in America Movil have taken a knock since President Enrique Pena Nieto announced the plan at the start of last week, though investors were encouraged on Thursday by the possibility Slim could profit by entering the television market.
On Thursday, America Movil said it obtained the exclusive broadcast rights in Latin America, except Brazil, for the 2014 winter Olympic games as well as the 2016 summer Olympic games.
HONG KONG, March 28 A period of severe turmoil is facing the securities research industry as a regulatory overhaul threatens the way investment research is done.
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
LONDON, March 28 South Africa's rand took another tumble on Tuesday with investors reeling from President Jacob Zuma's sudden decision to recall his finance minister from a trip abroad in a sign of escalating tensions.