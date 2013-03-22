版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 22日 星期五 21:40 BJT

Shares in Mexico's America Movil rise in early trading

MEXICO CITY, March 22 Shares in Carlos Slim's phone company America Movil rose by more than 1 percent in early trading on Friday after Mexico's lower house of Congress passed an ambitious plan to shake up the telecommunications industry.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Shares in America Movil have taken a knock since President Enrique Pena Nieto announced the plan at the start of last week, though investors were encouraged on Thursday by the possibility Slim could profit by entering the television market.

On Thursday, America Movil said it obtained the exclusive broadcast rights in Latin America, except Brazil, for the 2014 winter Olympic games as well as the 2016 summer Olympic games.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐