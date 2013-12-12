Mexican telecoms regulator to tender two satellite spots in 2014

MEXICO CITY Dec 11 Mexico's telecoms regulator
on Wednesday approved a tendering process for the placement in
orbit next year of two commercial satellites, which it hopes
will drive competition in the sector.
The regulator, known as IFT, said in a statement that it
hopes to tender the locations for the satellites - 113 degrees
west and 116.8 degrees west, along with their affiliated C and
Ku spectrums that data is sent through - in 2014.
"The granting of concessions for orbiting resources ... is
very important as it drives greater competition in the satellite
industry," the IFT said in the statement.
The watchdog did not give any more details on the tendering
process.
Mexico's satellite television market is mainly in the hands
of Sky, which is owned by media giant Televisa, the
world's largest Spanish-language content producer. Televisa said
Sky ended the third quarter of this year with more than 5
million subscribers in Mexico.
At the end of this year's second quarter, Mexico had just
over 7 million satellite television subscribers, according to
official figures.
The IFT was created earlier this year on the back of a
telecoms reform pushed by the Mexican government, which it hopes
will open up industries largely controlled by Televisa and
America Movil, the giant firm controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim.