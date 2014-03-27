Carlos Slim's son slams Mexico's new telco rules - papers

MEXICO CITY, March 27 Carlos Slim Domit, son of
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim and chairman of
family-controlled America Movil, has criticized a reform bill
seeking to increase competition in the sector dominated by the
phone company, according to newspaper reports.
"We don't understand why a company has to give for free,
without any revenue, services to its competitors," Carlos Slim
Domit told a conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, according
to local newspaper reports.
The bill includes provisions for so-called asymmetric
regulation of America Movil, Latin America's biggest
phone company, which was declared a dominant company by the new
telecom regulator earlier this month.
Under the rules, America Movil will have to allow rival
phone operators to connect to its networks for free.
America Movil has about 70 percent of Mexico's mobile lines
and about 80 percent of the country's fixed lines through its
subsidiary, Telmex.
The company is also looking closely at rules in the bill
that would force it to wait two years before offering television
services, Slim Domit said.
Shares in America Movil have fallen 5.5 percent since the
bill was presented to Congress on Monday. The shares were down
0.16 percent at 12.88 pesos in morning trading on Thursday.
The bill provides the fine print detailing how a wide
constitutional reform approved last year will shake up Mexico's
broadcast, Internet and phone businesses.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Elinor Comlay; Editing by
Sophie Hares)