Mexico awards Grupo Radio Centro, Cadena Tres free-to-air TV channels

MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico awarded two new free-to-air television channels to media group Cadena Tres and Grupo Radio Centro as part of an overhaul to drive competition in the concentrated telecoms sector, the country's telecom regulator IFT said on Wednesday,

Cadena Tres, which is part of Grupo Empresarial Angeles, a conglomerate owned by Mexican plutocrat Olegario Vazquez, offered 1.81 billion pesos ($116.8 million) for the network that will cover 106 million people, the IFT said earlier on Wednesday.

The other channel was won by Grupo Radio Centro , which offered 3.1 billion pesos. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)