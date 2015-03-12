Mexico awards Grupo Radio Centro, Cadena Tres free-to-air TV channels

MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico awarded two new
free-to-air television channels to media group Cadena Tres and
Grupo Radio Centro as part of an overhaul to drive competition
in the concentrated telecoms sector, the country's telecom
regulator IFT said on Wednesday,
Cadena Tres, which is part of Grupo Empresarial Angeles, a
conglomerate owned by Mexican plutocrat Olegario Vazquez,
offered 1.81 billion pesos ($116.8 million) for the network that
will cover 106 million people, the IFT said earlier on
Wednesday.
The other channel was won by Grupo Radio Centro
, which offered 3.1 billion pesos.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)