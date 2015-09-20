Mexico to auction wireless spectrum in January

Sept 20 Mexico will auction 80 MHz of wireless
spectrum in January, the Federal Telecommunications Institute
(IFT) said in a statement on Sunday.
The regulator on Monday will start seeking public comment on
its bid proposal before deciding the final terms and conditions
for the auction, the statement said.
The auction, which will be open to existing as well as new
market participants, will put 50 MHz of so-called AWS-3
airwaves and 30 MHz of AWS-1 airwaves up for grabs, the IFT
said.
Since declaring Carlos Slim's America Movil
dominant in the sector last year, the IFT has been introducing
stricter measures designed to boost access to a sector seen as
less competitive than Mexico's peers. America Movil operates
around 70 percent of Mexico's mobile and fixed lines.
