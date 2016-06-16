Mexican telecoms tycoon Slim seeking second-hand phones

MEXICO CITY, June 15 Mexican billionaire
telecommunications tycoon Carlos Slim launched a program on
Wednesday to collect used smartphones and donate them to
schools, in order to provide students free access to educational
materials.
Slim, who controls telecoms giant America Movil,
said at an event the firm would offer free wireless broadband
access to whoever accessed contents on its website Aprende.org,
whose offerings range from elementary math to university
courses.
The businessman said he was looking to create a secondary
market for smartphones used for a year or two, "giving them an
economic value," and then passing them on for free to public
schools.
The firm plans to offer its clients a 500-peso credit ($26)
for each smartphone returned in good condition, Slim said.
He added that he hoped his competitors in Mexico, which
include Spain's Telefonica and U.S.-based AT&T,
followed his lead in offering free access to educational
materials.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Writing by Anna Yukhananov;
Editing by Peter Cooney)