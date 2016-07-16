Mexico postpones wholesale telecoms network bidding again

MEXICO CITY, July 16 Mexico has postponed the
bidding process for a planned wholesale telecommunications
network by more than a month, the government said, in the latest
upset to the project which has been plagued by delays since its
inception.
In a statement on Friday evening, the Communications and
Transport Ministry said proposals must now be submitted by Oct.
20, pushed back from the Sept. 8 deadline. The ministry said
would-be bidders needed more time to secure financing for the
project.
The venture, initially meant to be launched by 2014, is part
of a telecommunications reform aimed at curbing the dominance of
tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil and broaden
Mexico's cell phone network and penetration.
It offers the winner of the bid cheap use of high quality
spectrum in the 700MHz band and a 20-year public-private
partnership contract to build a 4G LTE mobile network that
operators and virtual network operators can rent.
Terms of the bid were released in late January, including
key deadlines in the process that the government decided to
postpone in March.
The bid's winner will be announced on Nov. 17 and the
contract signed by Jan. 27 at the latest, the ministry said.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez Editing by W Simon)