UPDATE 1-Mexico telecoms watchdog sets price rules for Telmex up to 2018

UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso 2016/17 cotton crop seen rising to 750,000 tonnes -minister
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
(Adds detail on IFT actions)
MEXICO CITY, July 19 Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it had set price rules for 2015-2018 for fixed-line telephone firms Telmex and Telnor, part of tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, in line with a 2013 law seeking to place new restrictions on the telecom giant.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said it had established price ceilings for all dominant players in the sector for local fixed line services, as well as for long distance and broadband internet access.
The IFT has beefed up scrutiny of America Movil since it declared the company dominant in 2014.
The new price rules are aimed at lowering costs in a market where America Movil controls about 70 percent of mobile subscriptions and some 60 percent of all fixed-line business.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.