Mexico declares only remaining bidder winner of wholesale network

MEXICO CITY Nov 17 Mexico on Thursday declared a consortium backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation as the winner of a tender to build and run a national wholesale mobile network.

The Altan group, which was the only remaining bidder for the long-delayed project, promised that the network would cover 92.2 percent of the population within seven years.

The consortium also includes Mexico's Megacable and conglomerate Alfa's unit Axtel. (Reporting by Christine Murray)