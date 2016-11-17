Mexico declares only remaining bidder winner of wholesale network

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
MEXICO CITY Nov 17 Mexico on Thursday declared a consortium backed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and the World Bank's International Finance Corporation as the winner of a tender to build and run a national wholesale mobile network.
The Altan group, which was the only remaining bidder for the long-delayed project, promised that the network would cover 92.2 percent of the population within seven years.
The consortium also includes Mexico's Megacable and conglomerate Alfa's unit Axtel. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: