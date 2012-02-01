Decision soon on Televisa-Iusacell tie-up - media, source

MEXICO CITY Jan 31 Mexican regulators are expected to reveal on Wednesday whether they approved or rejected broadcaster Televisa's planned $1.6 billion purchase of half of cellphone company Iusacell, media reports and an industry source said.

The transaction has been closely watched because if approved, it would create a strong rival to the world's richest man, Carlos Slim, in the cellphone market. It also represents an alliance between two of Mexico's other top tycoons who hold a near duopoly in television.

"We're told that it's coming tomorrow (Wednesday), though we don't know when," an industry source with knowledge of the deal said. The decision is being made by Mexico's competition watchdog, Cofeco.

It was not immediately clear if Televisa or Iusacell would disclose the Cofeco decision immediately. Regulators have until Feb. 7 to formally notify the companies.

A week ago, Cofeco's board agreed on a ruling, but the agency has remained mum about what exactly they decided

Daily newspaper Universal, citing unnamed sources close to the process, said the purchase had been rejected after a 3-2 vote by the board of Cofeco, following a six-hour deliberation.

Dow Jones Newswires also reported the deal was rejected, citing a person close to the transaction. But magazine Proceso and columnist Dario Celis from the daily Excelsior said it was approved with strict conditions.

Officials with Cofeco, Televisa and Iusacell were not immediately available for comment.

"The wait is over for the Cofeco decision," business columnist Maricarmen Cortes said on her Tweeter account on Tueday. "Tomorrow (Wednesday) it will finally be official."