Mexico telecoms chief to face panel on contracts

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Mexico's telecoms
chief, the main regulator for billionaire Carlos Slim, is due to
face lawmakers on Wednesday to answer questions about
contracts he awarded to friends.
Mony De Swaan, head of telecoms regulator Cofetel, approved
contracts worth some $200,000 for businesses run by two lawyers
he calls close friends.
De Swaan denied any wrongdoing and said phone and dominant
television companies want to stoke a controversy over the deals
to undermine his work on behalf of open markets and consumers.
While De Swaan has earned applause from consumer-rights
groups for trying to lower rates in a phone market dominated by
Slim, the world's richest man, he has lost the support of peers.
Late last month, four members of Cofetel's five-member board
castigated de Swaan for saying that he alone wanted to open the
country's television market to competition.
Lawmakers from Mexico's three major parties voted together
last month to summon Cofetel commissioners over the contracts
and asked the federal prosecutor's office to
investigate .
"We are going to ask him to explain, under oath, everything
that has been reported about cronyism at Cofetel," said one
official from the lower house of Congress who prepared lawmakers
for Wednesday's hearing but was not authorized to speak.
De Swaan did not respond to a request for a comment about
the hearing.
At the heart of the controversy are de Swaan's dealings with
a telecoms lobbyist who stood to benefit from the contracts and
who owns a weekend retreat used by de Swaan.
De Swaan is likely to face tough questioning from opposition
lawmakers eager to embarrass an official appointed by President
Felipe Calderon as the country closes in on a July
presidential election, said Carlos Ramirez, an analyst with
Eurasia Group.
"They want to damage Mony de Swaan," Ramirez said of
lawmakers from the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which
hopes to retake power in the election.
"The real question is this: will lawmakers from Calderon's
party defend de Swaan? If not, then that could be a clue that he
has been abandoned by the government."