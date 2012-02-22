Mexico telecoms chief to face panel on contracts

MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Mexico's telecoms chief, the main regulator for billionaire Carlos Slim, is due to face lawmakers on Wednesday to answer questions about contracts he awarded to friends.

Mony De Swaan, head of telecoms regulator Cofetel, approved contracts worth some $200,000 for businesses run by two lawyers he calls close friends.

De Swaan denied any wrongdoing and said phone and dominant television companies want to stoke a controversy over the deals to undermine his work on behalf of open markets and consumers.

While De Swaan has earned applause from consumer-rights groups for trying to lower rates in a phone market dominated by Slim, the world's richest man, he has lost the support of peers.

Late last month, four members of Cofetel's five-member board castigated de Swaan for saying that he alone wanted to open the country's television market to competition.

Lawmakers from Mexico's three major parties voted together last month to summon Cofetel commissioners over the contracts and asked the federal prosecutor's office to investigate .

"We are going to ask him to explain, under oath, everything that has been reported about cronyism at Cofetel," said one official from the lower house of Congress who prepared lawmakers for Wednesday's hearing but was not authorized to speak.

De Swaan did not respond to a request for a comment about the hearing.

At the heart of the controversy are de Swaan's dealings with a telecoms lobbyist who stood to benefit from the contracts and who owns a weekend retreat used by de Swaan.

De Swaan is likely to face tough questioning from opposition lawmakers eager to embarrass an official appointed by President Felipe Calderon as the country closes in on a July presidential election, said Carlos Ramirez, an analyst with Eurasia Group.

"They want to damage Mony de Swaan," Ramirez said of lawmakers from the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which hopes to retake power in the election.

"The real question is this: will lawmakers from Calderon's party defend de Swaan? If not, then that could be a clue that he has been abandoned by the government."