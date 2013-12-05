Mexico's Televisa says watchdog is weighing whether it is dominant

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexican TV and radio giant
Televisa said on Thursday it has been notified by
the country's competition watchdog that it was weighing whether
the media group has a dominant position as a broadcaster.
The notification of Televisa is the first step in a telecoms
reform passed earlier this year by Mexico's Congress that gives
the new Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) sweeping
powers to clamp down on dominant players and spur competition in
the sector.
Televisa, the world's largest producer of Spanish-language
content, said in a regulatory filing it was analyzing the news
and preparing an official response.