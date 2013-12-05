UPDATE 3-Mexico watchdog weighs if America Movil, Televisa dominate sector

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Giant Mexican telco America
Movil and broadcaster Televisa, the two
companies likely to be most affected by the country's telecoms
reform, said on Thursday the regulator has told them it was
determining whether they are dominant players in the sector.
The notifications are the first step in a process mandated
by a telecoms reform passed by Mexico's Congress earlier this
year that gives the new Federal Telecommunications Institute
(IFT) powers to clamp down on dominant players and spur
competition.
Televisa, the world's largest producer of Spanish-language
content, said in a regulatory filing it was analyzing the news
and preparing an official response.
America Movil, the telecoms behemoth controlled by Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim, later said that it and its
subsidiaries, including fixed-line operator Telmex, have also
been placed under review by the watchdog and asked to hand over
information about the size of the market.
America Movil said it had received a notice "related to the
beginning of a process toward the probable determination of
being a dominant economic agent in Mexico's telecommunications
market.
The company had already said it expects to be declared
dominant.
America Movil shares ended down 1.69 percent at 14.55 pesos
($1.12) before the company disclosed the review. Televisa's
shares closed down 2.1 percent, having fallen more than 3
percent earlier on the news.
On Wednesday, the IFT said it had informed unidentified
companies it will assess for tougher regulation.
Under the new rules, the IFT has powers to break up telecoms
companies that are found to be impeding competition, although
those powers are only intended to be used as a last resort.
The IFT, which has until March to determine which firms are
"predominant," can also apply other measures to drive
competition, including forced sharing of infrastructure and
creating a price regime to aid smaller rivals.
America Movil and Televisa have spent years battling efforts
to impose tougher rules on how they operate, using legal
injunctions and appeals to thwart regulators. Much of that legal
cover has been stripped away by the reform.
The reform allows companies to argue why they believe they
are not dominant, and both Televisa and America Movil are
expected to fight their ground.
Secondary legislation to implement the telecoms reform has
been delayed, giving the likely targets more time to prepare
their defenses. Congress is expected to begin looking at the
secondary legislation in February.