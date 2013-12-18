Mexico agrees to revised TV network auction plan for 2014

MEXICO CITY Dec 18 Mexico's new
telecommunications watchdog said on Wednesday it had revised the
program for the planned auction of at least two nationwide
television networks next year in order to weaken the duopoly
power of the domestic market's two dominant players.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said the
tenders would be in 2014 but did not give a narrower time frame
for the plan, which aims to foster competition in an industry
led by broadcaster Televisa, the world's largest
producer of Spanish-language television content.
In a statement, the IFT said the program would include 246
frequencies, or channels, and reach a bigger section of the
country, both in terms of population and geography, than the
model proposed by the government in 2012.
Last year's plan had foreseen opening up 306 channels, but
the IFT said 68 of those were eliminated since the areas they
would cover were already being serviced by alternative
providers.
Eight other frequencies were added to the list to improve
coverage in poorly-served regions of the country.
The auctions aim to help challenge the dominance of Televisa
and its main competitor TV Azteca, which together
have about 95 percent of the broadcast television market.
Both companies are seeking to compete with billionaire
Carlos Slim in the telephone market he dominates.
Meanwhile Slim, who started 2013 the world's richest man, is
looking to enter the television market, but has been kept out by
the government so far due to fears he could crush rivals.
The plan also reduces to 65 from 112 the number of channels
in the 600 Megahertz spectrum, the IFT added.
The government earlier this year passed a sweeping overhaul
of the telecommunications industry that aims to bolster
competition in both the phone and TV markets.