Mexico's telco regulator delays TV channel tender until September

MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's telecoms regulator
said on Thursday it would delay the first step for its tender of
two new national TV channels until September from June, citing a
delay in new laws that should set out details of a sector
overhaul approved in 2013.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) pushed back
the start date for the bid process to September 2 and 3.
Bidders were originally asked to seek competition clearance
from the new watchdog by June 16 and 17.
The reform aims to boost competition in the phone business
dominated by tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, as
well as broadcasting, where Televisa is by far the
biggest player.
So-called secondary laws hashing out the fine print of the
reform were due to be approved by December 2013, but political
bickering and a heavy legislative agenda have delayed passage.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper)