Mexico's telecom watchdog probes cellphone airtime market

MEXICO CITY Oct 22 Mexico's telecommunications
regulator on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into
possible "monopolistic practices" in the electronic market for
purchasing and selling cellphone airtime.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) began the
probe after receiving a complaint about the market, according to
its notice in the government's daily gazette.
Most cellphone users in Mexico use so-called 'pay-as-you-go'
services rather than having a contract with a fixed amount of
airtime per month. Those users often rely on making electronic
payments in convenience stores or supermarkets to recharge their
airtime balance.
