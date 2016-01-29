Mexico to launch wholesale telecoms network tender on Friday

MEXICO CITY Jan 28 Mexico will on Friday launch a long-delayed tender for one of the largest infrastructure projects under President Enrique Pena Nieto, a wholesale telecoms network that will cover most of the country.

The project, which was meant to be up and running by 2014, is part of a sweeping telecoms reform aimed at curbing the dominance of Carlos Slim's America Movil and improving Mexicos low levels of cell phone penetration and network coverage.

It offers the winner cheap, high quality spectrum in the 700MHz band to build a mobile network that operators and virtual network operators can rent. However, the winner will not be able to sublet spectrum and the network will have to cover a minimum of 85 percent of the population, the government said on Thursday.

Mexicos telecoms minister told Reuters last year it expected a capital investment of around $7 billion in the project. (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner)