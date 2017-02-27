版本:
Mexico regulator plans Monday vote on America Movil, Televisa rules - sources

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT on Monday plans to discuss and vote on the antitrust rules in place against Carlos Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Grupo Televisa, three people familiar with the matter said.

The measures were part of a sweeping sector reform pushed by President Enrique Pena Nieto's government to reign in the country's telecoms and broadcasting oligopolies.

The rules are revised periodically to see whether the board wants to toughen, maintain or loosen them based on how markets are evolving. An IFT spokesman said a board meeting was planned for Monday but did not confirm what the topic would be. (Reporting by Christine Murray)
