UPDATE 1-Mexico regulator plans vote on America Movil, Televisa rules: sources

(Adds background, companies' no comment)

MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's telecommunications regulator plans to discuss and vote later on Monday on the antitrust rules in place against Carlos Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Grupo Televisa, three people familiar with the matter said.

The measures were part of a sweeping reform of the sector sought by President Enrique Pena Nieto's government to reign in the country's telecoms and broadcasting oligopolies.

The rules are revised periodically to see whether the board wants to toughen, maintain or loosen regulations based on how markets are evolving.

A spokesman for regulator the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said a board meeting was planned for Monday, but did not confirm what the topic would be.

A spokesman for Televisa declined to comment. A spokeswoman for America Movil also declined to comment.

Although planned for Monday, the vote could be pushed back, and any decision would not necessarily be announced the same day, said one of the people, who declined to be named.

The IFT first has to notify the companies of their vote, and sometimes that can take several days. (Reporting by Christine Murray, editing by G Crosse)
