Mexico regulators to meet again on rules for Telmex

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 The board of Mexico's telecommunications watchdog Cofetel will meet again next week to vote on a set of new rules aimed at curbing the power of tycoon Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone operator Telmex.

The review comes after Mexico's antitrust watchdog Cofeco ruled in August that Telmex and sister company Telnor were dominant in the market for finishing calls from competitors on its vast network, opening the door to new rules. [ID:nN1E77U14S]

Cofetel President Mony de Swaan told Reuters on Wednesday that no consensus among the agency's five-member board was reached last week. "We will meet again on Monday," he said, although it is not certain they will reach an agreement on that date.

In the Cofetel board meeting last week, three commissioners voted in favor of setting so-called asymmetrical regulation for interconnection but the agency is aiming for unanimity.

Past split decisions in delicate telecom matters that affected big players in the Mexican market have put Cofetel in the eye of the storm, questioning the agency's ability to reach the right decisions to benefit Mexican telecom customers.

The board meets periodically in lengthy sessions to vote on multiple telecom topics, from spectrum auctions to designing new regulation. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)