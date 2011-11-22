Mexico's Telmex to cut phone rates in 2012

Nov 22, Tycoon Carlos Slim will cut more phone fees next year in an attempt to bury the hatchet with rivals who have accused his companies of charging excessive rates to connect to his mobile and fixed networks in Mexico.

Slim's Telefonos de Mexico (Telmex) said on Tuesday it will from January reduce the amount it charges to connect fixed-line calls to cell phones by 47 percent to 0.7106 pesos ($0.05), excluding taxes. The current rate per minute is 1.35 pesos.

The move also complies with a rate system determined by Mexico's telecom regulator Cofetel earlier this year.

"Good news for the consumer," said Cofetel boss Mony de Swaan on his account on microblogging site Twitter.

Telmex's TMX.N TELMEXL.MX move follows a decision last week by sister firm America Movil to cut the interconnection fees close to 21 percent in the 2011-2014 period.

America Movil (AMX.N) (AMXL.MX), the biggest cell phone service provider in Latin America, said the reduction was good for rivals Marcatel and Nextel as well as Telmex and Telnor, another Slim-owned company.

($1=13.9399 pesos) (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera Diaz, editing by Bernarrd Orr) (cyntia.barrera@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +5255-5282-7153; Reuters Messaging: cyntia.barrera.reuters.com@reuters.net))