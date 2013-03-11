版本:
Mexico raises thresholds for foreign investment in telecoms

MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico will allow increased foreign investment in its telecom sector as part of a reform bill announced on Monday.

The country will allow up to 100 percent foreign investment in telecoms and up to 49 percent foreign investment in its broadcast media, communications and transport secretary Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said at a press conference on Monday.

