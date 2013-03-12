Slim's America Movil says welcomes telecoms reform bill

MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexican billionaire Carlos
Slim's phone giant America Movil said on Monday that it welcomes
a telecoms reform proposal by Mexico's government that includes
a measure to lift foreign investment limits in the
telecommunications industry.
The government presented on Monday a bill that aims to
loosen Slim's hold on the telecommunications market and curb top
broadcaster Televisa's rule of the airwaves.
"We welcome, as we have said several times, an increase to
100 percent participation of foreign investment in
telecommunications," America Movil said in a statement.