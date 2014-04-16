版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 16日 星期三 14:23 BJT

Mexico telecom watchdog sets minimum price for TV auction

MEXICO CITY, April 16 Mexico's telecom watchdog on Wednesday set a minimum bid price of 830 million pesos ($63.37 million) for two new free-to-air channels which are up for grabs as part of an effort to increase competition in the country's television and phone sectors.

The IFT last month laid out the bidding process for the two concessions, which were approved as part of a constitutional reform to Mexico's television and phone sectors last year.

The new networks would weaken the duopoly of Mexico's two biggest public broadcasters, Televisa and rival TV Azteca. Combined they control about 95 percent of the broadcast television market.

($1 = 13.0983 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐