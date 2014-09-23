Telefonica considering Televisa tie-up in Mexico -source

| MEXICO CITY, Sept 23
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Spain's Telefonica is
considering a range of tie-up options in Mexico with broadcaster
Grupo Televisa, including creating a new telecommunications
company together, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
Mexican regulators are using new legislation to try to break
billionaire Carlos Slim's stranglehold on the local telecoms
market, and the new rules are expected to fuel a flurry of deals
by companies seeking to grow in Mexico.
No. 2 mobile carrier Telefonica has struggled for
years to gain a bigger chunk of the market and a partnership
could help it convert customers with mobiles on Slim's network
to its own.
"This idea is in play ... It could take lots of different
forms," the source said.
It is studying several options that would allow it to
leverage Televisa's 5.4 million cable video, broadband and voice
subscriptions, excluding recently purchased Cablecom, the source
said.
These include Televisa creating a mobile virtual network
operator (MVNO) on Telefonica's network, an alliance with
Televisa's cable companies and creating an entirely new company
together, the source said.
Any combined company could offer television, broadband,
mobile and fixed-line services, known as "quad play".
A Telefonica spokesman declined to comment, and a spokesman
for Televisa did not return a request for comment.
The companies are not yet in formal talks and, before
starting any, Telefonica will first decide whether it is
interested in pursuing an outright purchase of No.3 carrier
Iusacell from billionaire Ricardo Salinas, the source said.
In the coming months the structure of Mexico's notoriously
concentrated telecoms and broadcast sectors could change
completely, driven by the government reform.
Slim's America Movil said it would sell some
assets in order to fall below 50 percent market share in
telecoms, aiming to bring in a new large foreign competitor.
The telecoms regulator could lift a 24-year ban on Slim's
Telmex fixed-line operation offering television services, if it
believes any sale has resulted in genuine market competition.
Telefonica said in July it was in talks over a possible deal
in Mexico, with sources saying it had been targeting Iusacell.
A deal with Telefonica is now one of few options open to
Televisa it if it wants to continue competing in Mexican mobile.
Earlier this month Televisa, which is Mexico's largest
broadcaster, agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in Iusacell
back to Salinas at an overall loss of nearly $900 million.
Ricardo Salinas is now looking for a new strategic partner
in Iusacell and said in September he would announce one "soon".
