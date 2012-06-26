Telefonica seeks $1 bln from Mexico over phone fees

BRIEF-Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 mln
* Mexico's Nemak says expects 2017 EBITDA of $802 million, investment in fixed assets of $430 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
* Telefonica's Movistar brand is No. 2 in Mexico
* Spanish firm notified Mexico in Sept of its intention
MEXICO CITY, June 26 Spain's Telefonica has lodged a $1 billion-plus complaint with a World Bank tribunal charging that Mexico's telecom regulator is making investment too costly.
Telefonica says that by lowering fees it can charge rivals to connect to its network, Mexico's regulators affected the company's ability to invest in the country. That violates an investment treaty between Mexico and Spain, according to an initial notice sent to Mexico's economy ministry.
The company, whose Movistar Mexico unit is a distant second in Mexico's cell phone market, behind billionaire Carlos Slim's dominant America Movil, is seeking 14.737 billion Mexican pesos ($1.06 billion).
The Spanish company first notified Mexico's economy ministry of its intent to seek arbitration in September and it filed the claim with the World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) last week.
News of the filing was first reported by the website Investment Arbitration Reporter.
A spokesman for Telefonica did not comment and a spokesman for Mexico's economy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
