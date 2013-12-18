Telefonica aims to work with 5-10 MVNOs in Mexico next year

MEXICO CITY Dec 17 Spanish phone giant
Telefonica hopes to operate with between five and 10
mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) in Mexico next year, a
senior company executive said on Tuesday.
The company, which operates under the Movistar brand in
Mexico, earlier this year signed deals with Virgin Mobile and
supermarket retailer Coppel to act as virtual operators.
Juan Abellan, Telefonica's chief executive in Mexico, told
reporters that he expects Virgin's service to be available in
the second quarter of next year.
"We want to end the coming year working with between five
and 10 virtual operators on the street," Abellan added.
"It's going to be something very different to what has been
telecoms up until now in Mexico."
Mexico, Latin America's No. 2 economy, earlier this year
passed a reform that aims to introduce more competition to its
phone and television markets.
Mobile phone service in Mexico is dominated by Carlos Slim's
America Movil which has about 70 percent of mobile
lines. Telefonica is the second-biggest mobile service provider
with about 20 percent of the market.