Shares in Slim's Telesites rise in market debut after spinoff

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Shares in Telesites , the Mexican wireless transmission towers firm spun off from billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil , rose 1.54 percent to 13.20 pesos in their market debut on Monday.
America Movil said it would separate its towers from the company after a sweeping sector reform forced it to open up its infrastructure. The Telesites shares form part of Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index.
Shares in America Movil were down 0.47 percent after the market opened. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank