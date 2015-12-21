版本:
Shares in Slim's Telesites rise in market debut after spinoff

MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Shares in Telesites , the Mexican wireless transmission towers firm spun off from billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil , rose 1.54 percent to 13.20 pesos in their market debut on Monday.

America Movil said it would separate its towers from the company after a sweeping sector reform forced it to open up its infrastructure. The Telesites shares form part of Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index.

Shares in America Movil were down 0.47 percent after the market opened. (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

