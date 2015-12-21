UPDATE 1-Shares in Slim's Telesites rise in market debut after spinoff

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Shares in Telesites , the Mexican wireless transmission towers firm spun off from billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil , rose in their market debut on Monday.
In afternoon trading, Telesites shares were up 0.79 percent at 13 pesos ($0.76) per share.
America Movil said it would separate its towers from the company after a sweeping sector reform forced it to open up its infrastructure. The Telesites shares form part of Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index.
Shares in America Movil rose more than 6 percent in afternoon trading to 12.76 pesos per share.
($1 = 17.2163 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Frances Kerry)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank