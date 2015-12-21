UPDATE 1-Shares in Slim's Telesites rise in market debut after spinoff

(Updates share prices)

MEXICO CITY Dec 21 Shares in Telesites , the Mexican wireless transmission towers firm spun off from billionaire Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil , rose in their market debut on Monday.

In afternoon trading, Telesites shares were up 0.79 percent at 13 pesos ($0.76) per share.

America Movil said it would separate its towers from the company after a sweeping sector reform forced it to open up its infrastructure. The Telesites shares form part of Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index.

Shares in America Movil rose more than 6 percent in afternoon trading to 12.76 pesos per share.

($1 = 17.2163 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Frances Kerry)