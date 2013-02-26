UPDATE 1-Mexican broadcaster Televisa posts higher 4th-qtr profit

* Net to shareholders up 36 percent to 2.998 billion pesos

* Revenues rise 8 percent to 19.793 billion pesos

MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Monday reported a higher fourth-quarter profit on solid sales and lower financing costs.

The company said in a statement that net profit rose to 3.105 billion pesos ($241 million) from 2.586 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter. Excluding non-controlling interests, net profit to shareholders was 2.998 billion pesos, up 36 percent from the same period in 2011, Televisa said.

Financing costs fell to almost 18 million pesos from nearly 1 billion pesos in the final months of 2011 due to a stronger peso that curbed dollar debts and a higher value of a stake in Broadcasting Media Partners, which controls U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision.

Revenue rose just over 8 percent to 19.793 billion pesos.

The company ended 2012 with 5.153 million satellite subscribers. Televisa's three cable television companies -- which now sell so-called triple-play packages of cable, internet and phone -- had 4.369 million subscribers at the end of the year.