版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 20:34 BJT

Mexico's Televisa says acquires control of cable firm

MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Mexico's top broadcaster Televisa on Thursday said it paid 7 billion pesos ($545 million) to acquire a controlling stake in Mexican cable company Cablecom.

The deal, which is subject to regulator approval, would give Televisa control over 51 percent of Cablecom with the option to purchase the remaining 49 percent, the company said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐