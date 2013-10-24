Mexico broadcaster Televisa posts 16.5 pct fall in third-qtr profit

BRIEF-Quaker Chemical and Houghton International to combine
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican media company Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, said on Thursday its third-quarter profit fell 16.5 percent.
The company reported a profit of 2.39 billion pesos ($181.7 million) compared to 2.86 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
* Quaker Chemical Corp - Quaker Chemical will assume Houghton International's debt and cash, with net debt of approximately $690 million at year-end 2016
* Ceo Arne Sorenson's 2016 total compensation was $12.3 million versus $11 million in 2015 - sec filing
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's Treasury on Wednesday said the departure of its Director General Lungisa Fuzile, whose contract was due to end in May 2018, was now imminent.