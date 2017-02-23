Mexico's Televisa surges 4 pct following earnings report

BRIEF-Intellipharma says Par Pharma launches additional strengths of generic Focalin
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Shares of Mexico's leading broadcaster Grupo Televisa gained more than 4 percent on Thursday following the company's fourth quarter earnings report. (Reporting by Paulina Osorio)
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Q1 revenue $458.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.2 million
* Weight watchers to prepay portion of initial tranche b-2 term loans