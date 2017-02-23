版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:44 BJT

Mexico's Televisa surges 4 pct following earnings report

MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Shares of Mexico's leading broadcaster Grupo Televisa gained more than 4 percent on Thursday following the company's fourth quarter earnings report. (Reporting by Paulina Osorio)
