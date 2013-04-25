版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五 06:45 BJT

Mexico's Televisa reports lower first-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican media company Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit fell 29 percent.

The company reported a profit of 1.07 billion pesos ($87 million), compared to 1.51 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐