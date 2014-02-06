UPDATE 1-Mexico regulator should declare Televisa dominant -Dish Mexico

* Regulator is probing if Televisa is dominant

* Televisa says Dish Mexico move "just media pressure"

MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexico's new telecoms regulator should declare broadcaster Grupo Televisa a dominant company as part of its effort to increase competition in the sector, rival satellite company Dish Mexico said on Wednesday.

Dish Mexico has written to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) saying that Televisa is dominant in terms of audience figures for its broadcast television and subscribers for its pay-television services.

Dish Mexico, which is co-owned by Mexican media company MVS and satellite company EchoStar, competes with Televisa's satellite company Sky.

A Televisa spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the move by Dish was just "media pressure".

The IFT in December notified Televisa and Carlos Slim's phone company America Movil that it was investigating whether they are dominant in their markets.

Mexico last year approved a telecom reform that will allow the regulator to use so-called asymmetric rules as part of an effort to trim the market power of companies it declares dominant.

Dish Mexico has also come under fire from competitors.

America Movil's Mexican fixed-line unit Telmex has a deal with Dish to issue a single bill for shared services. Telmex is currently barred from directly offering TV services and other companies have complained the Telmex-Dish tie-up should be sanctioned.

TV Azteca, the country's second biggest broadcaster, said on Wednesday that it has asked IFT to include Dish in its ruling on whether Telmex is dominant.

"Dish and Telmex are the same company," Eduardo Ruiz, head of regulation issues at Grupo Salinas which controls TV Azteca, said in a statement.