2014年 2月 21日

Mexico broadcaster Televisa says 4th-qtr revenue rose 8.3 pct

MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Thursday said its fourth-quarter revenue rose 8.3 percent.

The company reported revenue of 21.443 billion pesos ($1.58 billion). The company's quarterly regulatory filing was not immediately available, and Televisa only reported annual profit in its statement.
