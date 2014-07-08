Mexico's Televisa says Q2 profit up 21 percent

Panera to add 10,000 new delivery jobs by year end
LOS ANGELES, April 24 Panera Bread Co on Monday said it would add more than 10,000 new delivery jobs by the end of the year, as it expands the service to as much as 40 percent of its restaurants.
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language content, said on Monday its new profit rose 21 percent in the second quarter, driven by pay-TV sales.
The company reported a profit of 2.212 billion pesos ($170 million), compared with 1.826 billion pesos a year ago.
($1 = 12.9865 pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
DUBAI, April 24 Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Monday said it had appointed Robin Kamark as chief executive officer, Airline Equity Partners.
April 24 Lodging real estate investment trust RLJ Lodging Trust said on Monday it agreed to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc, making it one of the top lodging REITs an enterprise value of $7 billion.