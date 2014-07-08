版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二 11:18 BJT

Mexico's Televisa says Q2 profit up 21 percent

MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa, the world's biggest provider of Spanish-language content, said on Monday its new profit rose 21 percent in the second quarter, driven by pay-TV sales.

The company reported a profit of 2.212 billion pesos ($170 million), compared with 1.826 billion pesos a year ago.

($1 = 12.9865 pesos) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐