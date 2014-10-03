Televisa loses another board member due to conflict of interest

BRIEF-Klondex Mines reiterates full year production guidance
* Klondex reports solid first quarter operating results with 57,633 geos mined; reiterates full year production guidance of 210,000 - 225,000 geos
MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Mexico's biggest broadcaster, Grupo Televisa, said on Friday that board member Claudio Gonzalez resigned because of a conflict of interest.
Gonzalez's resignation comes two weeks after German Larrea, one of Mexico's richest men, stepped down from Televisa's board because he wants to acquire his own television network and would have a conflict of interest.
Televisa said Gonzalez's son has joined a strategic committee formed by Carlos Slim's telephone company America Movil to analyze its options following changes to telecom rules in Mexico.
"As a result of the recent broadcast and telecom reform, it's of the utmost importance to eliminate any conflict of interest from our board," said Televisa Chief Executive Emilio Azcarraga in a statement.
Televisa, the world's largest provider of Spanish-language content, is set to face more competition when the government auctions off the rights for two new TV networks next year. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Amedica - on April 13 concluded unaudited condensed financials filed on Nov. 14, 2016 for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016 should no longer be relied upon
* Noodles & Co says on April 18, 2017, Victor R. Heutz was terminated as chief operations officer of co effective immediately - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oNuE1x) Further company coverage: