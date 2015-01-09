Mexico's Televisa completes sale of its 50 pct stake in Iusacell

MOVES-Kevin Child leaves JP Morgan
LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Kevin Child has left JP Morgan's EMEA leveraged finance team to join GoldenTree Asset Management as a managing director, according to a market source.
MEXICO CITY Jan 8 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Thursday said it sold its 50 percent stake in cellphone company Iusacell back to its joint-venture partner Grupo Salinas, paving the way for U.S. phone giant AT&T Inc to acquire Mexico's No. 3 phone company.
AT&T, which said in November it would buy all of Iusacell from Grupo Salinas, received regulatory approval on the purchase from Mexico's telecom watchdog last month.
Televisa used some of the proceeds from the $717 million stake sale to buy Mexican cable company Cablevision Red for about 3 billion pesos ($204.66 million), according to the statement it sent to Mexico's stock exchange.
The broadcaster, which is the world's largest producer of Spanish-language television content, said it expects its new acquisition to add 2 billion pesos in revenue in 2015.
($1 = 14.6585 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Ken Wills)
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.
BOSTON, May 9 Insys Therapeutics Inc's chief executive said on Tuesday it was working to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe, after prosecutors accused several former executives of leading a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a fentanyl-based pain medication.