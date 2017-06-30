FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Televisa says court ruled against Office Depot on Roku ban
2017年6月30日 / 下午1点53分 / 1 天前

Mexico's Televisa says court ruled against Office Depot on Roku ban

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - A cable operator belonging to Mexico's largest television network said on Friday it won court rulings against requests by Office Depot and Radio Shack to resume sales of Roku video streaming devices.

On Wednesday, a court granted a request by Cablevision, a cable TV provider owned by Televisa, to bar the importation and sale of the devices on the grounds that they are often hacked to let users view pirated channels. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

