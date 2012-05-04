Mexico competition watchdog to investigate TV

MEXICO CITY May 4 Mexico's Federal Competition
Commission said on Friday it will begin an investigation into
alleged monopolistic practices by the country's broadcasters.
The commission, known as Cofeco, said it will investigate
practices in the market for TV content. Cofeco did not give
further details.
Mexico's TV sector is dominated by two players, Televisa
and TV Azteca.
Televisa, the biggest producer of Spanish-language content
in the world, has a 7 percent stake in BMP, the controlling
company of privately held U.S. network and partner Univision
Communications Inc.
Televisa shares were down 0.16 percent at 56.34 pesos, while
TV Azteca shares were up 0.8 percent at 8.72 pesos in early
afternoon trading.