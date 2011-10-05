Mexico watchdog looking into possible TV auction

MEXICO CITY Oct 5 Mexico's telecom regulator
Cofetel said it will look into a plan to auction frequencies
for television services in a country where the market is
dominated by a couple of privately held broadcasters.
The five-member board of Cofetel gathered on Wednesday to
kick-start the analysis of Mexico's broadcast TV market
commissioned to think-tank CIDE.
No further details on the plan were provided.
For decades, Mexico's broadcast television market was in
the sole hands of Televisa (TV.N) (TLVACPO.MX), the world's
leading producer of Spanish-language content. In 1993, new
player TV Azteca TVAZTCACPO.MX made its debut.
Despite the competition, Televisa has managed to keep on
and off about 70 percent of the television market pie since.
The owners of both broadcasters teamed up to fight Mexican
tycoon Carlos Slim, who unsuccessfully tried to get government
permission to offer television services in Mexico and add to
his vast phone empire.
Slim, the world's richest man, is the main provider of
Internet, fixed and mobile phone services in Mexico and several
other Latin American countries. Outside Mexico and Argentina,
he has no limits on tapping television services.
Televisa's boss Emilio Azcarraga and TV Azteca's head
Ricardo Salinas have attempted to create a media and telecom
giant to give them a stronger foothold on Slim's turf: in
April, Televisa offered $1.6 billion for 50 percent of Salinas'
Iusacell mobile phone company.
The tie-up, which is still pending regulators' approval,
could lead to the creation of the biggest Mexican provider of
so-called quadruple play, combining fixed and mobile phone
services with Internet and cable in a single package.
Salinas' Totalplay is already offering the combo in Mexico
City and some surrounding areas connecting to homes via fiber
optics. Televisa's Cablevision (CABLECPO.MX), one of the
biggest cable companies in Mexico, also offers fixed phone
services in the capital.
