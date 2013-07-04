Mexico watchdog dismisses appeal, fines Slim's Telmex -reports

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
MEXICO CITY, July 4 Mexico's competition authority dismissed an appeal by Telmex, billionaire businessman Carlos Slim's fixed-line phone company, and fined the company about $50 million for anti-competitive practices, local media reported on Thursday.
The watchdog first announced the fine in February, when it ruled that Telmex had denied a rival phone company access to some of its network.
About 80 percent of Mexico's fixed lines are operated by Telmex, which is a subsidiary of Latin America's biggest phone company, America Movil.
An appeal by Telmex was overruled at a Federal Competition Commission meeting on Wednesday, local media reported.
Separately, the commission also fined local television company Grupo Televisa 53.8 million pesos ($4.11 million) for failing to comply with certain conditions related to an acquisition.
