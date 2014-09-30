版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三 04:04 BJT

Mexico regulator fines Slim's Telmex $3.7 mln for monopolistic practices

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 Mexico's telecommunications regulator said on Tuesday it had imposed a 49.3 million peso ($3.67 million) fine on fixed line giant Telmex for engaging in "relative monopolistic practices".

Telmex is part of America Movil, which is controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim.

(1 US dollar = 13.4218 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)
